Tori Spelling on why she homeschooled her daughter
- Tori Spelling has opened up about homeschooling her daughter, Stella, after she experienced severe bullying due to her eczema.
- Stella's eczema, which caused constant flare-ups on her face and arms, led her to miss almost her entire sixth-grade year because she “was so bullied and so traumatised”.
- Spelling, who also suffers from eczema, sought effective treatments for Stella, aiming to avoid steroid creams.
- Stella, now 17, successfully manages her condition using a non-steroidal solution called Zoryve.
- The actor highlighted the emotional trauma Stella endured due to the bullying and her own journey to find a suitable treatment.