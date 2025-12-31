Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New law requires tortillas sold in US state to have extra ingredient

Previous legislation from 1998 required U.S. manufacturers to add folic acid to grain products such as pasta, rice, and cereals to help women meet the recommended intake
Previous legislation from 1998 required U.S. manufacturers to add folic acid to grain products such as pasta, rice, and cereals to help women meet the recommended intake (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A new California law, AB 1830, requires that corn masa flour, the primary ingredient in corn tortillas, must contain a specified amount of folic acid.
  • This requirement comes into effect on January 1, 2026, aiming to boost folic acid intake among pregnant Latina women.
  • Folic acid is crucial for infant health, significantly reducing birth defects of the spine and brain by up to 70 percent.
  • State data indicates that Latina women in California are the least likely demographic to consume sufficient folic acid early in pregnancy.
  • The legislation specifies fortification levels, requiring 0.7 milligrams of folic acid per pound of corn masa flour and 0.4 milligrams per pound for wet corn masa products.
