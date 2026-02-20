Urgent warning over fried rice sold at major US supermarket
- Millions of pounds of frozen chicken fried rice products are being recalled across the US and Canada due to potential glass contamination.
- Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. is withdrawing nearly 3.4 million pounds of products, including Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice and Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Rice.
- The affected Trader Joe's product has best-by dates from 8 September to 17 November 2026 and the establishment number P-18356.
- Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Rice, sold exclusively in Canada, has best-by dates from 9 September to 12 November 2026.
- The recall was prompted by four consumer complaints of finding glass pieces, though no injuries have been reported; consumers are advised to discard or return the products.
