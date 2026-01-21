Three simple ways to limit your trans fat intake
- Trans fats are unsaturated fats that behave like saturated fats in the body, increasing 'bad' cholesterol and inflammation, which raises the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
- Most trans fats in diets are 'industrial' and created through hydrogenation to enhance the shelf life, taste, and texture of pre-packaged foods such as cakes, pastries, and frozen meals.
- The World Health Organisation recommends limiting trans fat intake to less than 1 per cent of total energy, equating to about 2.2 grams per day.
- While Australia's average trans fat consumption is below WHO recommendations, about 10 per cent of Australians exceed these levels, and mandatory labelling or content limits are not in place.
- To reduce intake, consumers should check food labels for 'hydrogenated' ingredients, opt for products specifying unsaturated oils, and choose takeaway outlets that use liquid vegetable oils.