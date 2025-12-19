Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Entry fee introduced at another beloved tourist hotspot

Make a splash: the Trevi Fountain in Rome, a city where you can see ‘all the layers of its history’
Make a splash: the Trevi Fountain in Rome, a city where you can see ‘all the layers of its history’ (AFP)
  • Rome will introduce a €2 (£1.75) fee for tourists seeking close-up access to the Trevi Fountain, effective from 1 February.
  • The charge is intended to manage significant tourist congestion, enhance the overall visitor experience, and help fund the extensive maintenance of the city's cultural heritage.
  • Officials estimate this initiative could generate an additional €6.5 million (£5.7m) for the city annually.
  • The fee applies to non-residents visiting between 9am and 9pm, with access remaining free after nightfall and for viewing from the piazza above.
  • This measure follows a similar ticketing system at Rome's Pantheon, with city residents exempt from the charge.
