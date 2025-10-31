Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump puts candy on trick-or-treater’s head during Halloween party

Trump puts candy on kid's costumed head at White House Halloween event - again
  • Donald Trump placed a candy bar on a child's head during a Halloween trick-or-treating event at the White House.
  • The incident took place on Thursday, 30 October, on the South Lawn, where he was distributing sweets alongside Melania Trump.
  • A child wearing a large light-up mask approached, and Mr Trump placed the candy on their head instead of inside their bag.
  • This action mirrored a similar event in 2019 when he performed the same gesture with a child dressed as a minion.
