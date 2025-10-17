Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s Ozempic comment that sent weight loss drug stocks tumbling

Reuters
Costco begins selling weight-loss drugs with lower price
  • Donald Trump's vow to lower the price of Ozempic in the US caused a drop in shares for major weight-loss drug manufacturers Friday.
  • Trump is pushing for lower Ozempic prices as part of his “most favored nation” policy, which aims to narrow the gap between US and foreign drug prices.
  • He said, “I was referring to Ozempic, or - I was referring to - the fat loss drug?.... They'll be much lower.”
  • Trump previously said he wanted to see the price of Ozempic reduced to $150 from $1,000 for a month’s supply.
  • Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, key players in the obesity treatment market, saw their stocks fall following Trump's comments.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in