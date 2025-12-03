Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hollywood star left feeling like a ‘goldfish’ after multiple brain surgeries

Tyler Henry has undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour
  • Tyler Henry, known for his psychic abilities on 'Hollywood Medium', underwent his third brain surgery in six months this November.
  • The latest procedure was to remove a recurring cyst and address swelling in his brain, following a previous surgery in May for a colloid tumour.
  • Henry has updated fans on his recovery, revealing he experienced significant short-term memory loss, likening it to having the memory of a goldfish for two weeks, though it is now improving.
  • He also mentioned having had an emergency brain surgery at 18 to remove a congenital cyst, indicating a history of such medical issues.
  • His husband, Clint Godwin, confirmed the recent surgery was successful and that Henry is recovering well, expressing gratitude for the support received.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in