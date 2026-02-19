Uber announces strict new policy after mounting scrutiny
- Uber is set to strengthen its driver background checks following a New York Times investigation that exposed significant gaps in its screening policies.
- The investigation revealed that Uber had approved drivers with serious convictions, such as child abuse, assault, and stalking, if these crimes occurred more than seven years prior.
- Under the proposed changes, Uber plans to permanently ban drivers with convictions for violent felonies, sexual offences, and child or elder abuse, irrespective of when the crimes took place, it wasn’t revealed when the changes will go into effect.
- Internal documents cited by The Times indicated over 40,000 complaints of sexual assault or misconduct were reported by US riders between 2017 and 2022, significantly higher than Uber's publicly disclosed figures.
- The company is currently facing over 3,000 lawsuits related to sexual assault and misconduct by drivers, with a recent federal jury ordering Uber to pay $8.5 million in one such case.
