New data reveals shift in UK nightlife activity

New analysis from the ride-hailing app Bolt indicates a significant resurgence in the UK's nightlife, with a 15 per cent increase in night-time trips this year compared to 2024.

Bolt's data, covering journeys between 6 pm and 6 am, reveals a shift in peak going-out times from 11 pm on Saturdays last year to midnight in 2025.

Bath emerged as the leading nightlife hub, with 68 per cent of all Bolt trips occurring at night, followed by Bristol, Newcastle, London, and Cardiff.

The company attributes this trend to consumers prioritising social experiences and shared events, a sentiment echoed by broader consumer spending data.

Bolt also voiced strong opposition to a potential 20 per cent VAT charge on taxi journeys, warning it would make nights out more expensive and negatively impact the night-time economy.