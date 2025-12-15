Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

All the winners at the UK Spa and Pool Awards

Homewood Hotel in Bath was a winner
Homewood Hotel in Bath was a winner (Homewood Hotel/Waterland Group)
  • The UKPoolandSpaAwards, often called the "Oscars" of the pool and spa industry, took place in Birmingham on 11 December, celebrating the country's best wellness centres.
  • The event, in its 15th year, saw 36 awards presented from 250 entries, with three hotels recognised for their exceptional facilities.
  • The Old Inn in Northern Ireland won for its Treetop Spa's sunken or semi-sunken outdoor hot tub project, designed by One Pool & Spa.
  • Cheshire's Manor House Hotel also received an award in the same category for its sunken, table-top hydrotherapy tub, and pool with swim-up bar.
  • Bath's Homewood Hotel was a double winner, securing awards for Health & Wellness Project Of The Year and Best Swimming Pool in a Hospitality Setting for its extensive indoor and outdoor pool facilities.
