The unhealthy foods that seriously increase risk of pre-cancerous growths
- A new study indicates that women who frequently consume ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are at a significantly higher risk of developing adenomas, which are non-cancerous growths that can precede bowel cancer.
- Published in Jama Oncology, the research found that women with the highest UPF intake had a 45 per cent greater likelihood of developing these polyps compared to those with the lowest consumption.
- The study tracked 29,105 women, with an average age of 45, from 1991 to 2015, identifying 1,189 cases of early-onset adenomas among those regularly eating UPFs.
- Experts suggest these findings provide valuable insight into how diet may contribute to the rising incidence of bowel cancer among younger adults.
- Cancer Research UK highlighted that while the study does not directly measure cancer risk, it underscores the influence of diet on early bowel changes and calls for broader policy changes to promote healthier food choices.