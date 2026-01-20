The diet that allows you to eat more foods but fewer calories
- A new study reveals that people consuming an unprocessed diet eat significantly fewer calories overall, despite consuming a greater mass of food.
- Participants on an unprocessed diet consumed 330 fewer calories daily on average, while eating 50 per cent more food by mass than those on an ultra-processed diet.
- The research suggests that individuals on a wholefood diet naturally prioritise fruits and vegetables over more calorie-dense options.
- This behaviour is linked to an inherent 'nutritional intelligence' that guides people towards foods rich in micronutrients.
- Experts indicate that ultra-processed foods encourage higher-calorie choices, potentially leading to excess energy intake and contributing to obesity.