UPS customers warned of delays ahead of busy holiday season
- UPS has warned customers about shipping delays after the devastating plane crash at its global aviation hub in Kentucky, which resulted in at least 12 fatalities.
- A cargo plane crashed Tuesday at UPS Worldport, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, causing package sorting to be halted at the facility, which processes approximately 416,000 packages per hour.
- The shipping giant said the crash will temporarily disrupt the supply chain and result in some delays but assured that contingency plans are in place to address the issue.
- Tom Goldsby, professor of supply chain management at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, said UPS will most likely step up flights to its regional hubs to offset Worldport’s closure.
- Customers affected are advised to check tracking details online, and UPS is expected to contact those with packages on the downed aircraft.