How to catch Ursid meteor shower’s peak as it lights up sky through Christmas
- The Ursids, the final major meteor shower of the year, will peak from Sunday night into Monday morning and remain visible until December 26.
- Visible from the Northern Hemisphere, skygazers can expect to see between five and 10 meteors per hour, with potential outbursts reaching up to 25.
- Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through cosmic debris from comets or asteroids, causing space rocks to burn up upon entering the atmosphere.
- The Ursids originate from comet 8P/Tuttle, with meteors appearing to radiate from the constellation Ursa Minor, also known as the Little Dipper.
- No special equipment is required to view the shower; observers should seek dark locations away from city lights and allow their eyes to adjust.