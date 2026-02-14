Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Valentine’s Day: Where to find last-minute food deals and sweet discounts

  • Numerous brands are offering special deals and heart-shaped food items for Valentine's Day, catering to various celebration styles from romantic dinners to cozy nights in.
  • Edible Arrangements provides a 15 percent discount with code LOVE15 and exclusive Valentine's gifts, while Godiva offers special chocolate boxes and a free gift for orders over $150.
  • Food chains like Burger King and Jimmy John's have “Buy One, Get One Free” deals on Whoppers and toasted sandwiches, respectively, available on their apps or websites.
  • Pizza Hut is selling a medium one-topping Heart-Shaped Pizza for $11.99 until February 22, and Chick-fil-A offers Heart-Shaped Trays filled with various menu items.
  • Restaurants such as California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's and TGI Fridays are presenting multi-course Valentine's dining experiences for couples, with Waffle House even offering romantic reservations at select locations.
