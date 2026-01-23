Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrities from fashion and film attend Valentino’s funeral in Rome

Fashion icon Valentino Garavani dies aged 93
  • Global fashion figures and members of the public are gathering in Rome for the funeral of iconic designer Valentino Garavani.
  • The service is being held at the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, following a two-day public viewing.
  • Attendees include prominent designers Tom Ford and Donatella Versace, Vogue's Anna Wintour, and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway.
  • Garavani, who passed away on Monday aged 93, was celebrated for dressing generations of royalty, first ladies, and celebrities like Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Julia Roberts.
  • Tributes have poured in from across industries, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who described him as an "undisputed master of style and elegance".
