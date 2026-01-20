Legendary Italian fashion designer dies aged 93
- Valentino Garavani, the acclaimed Italian fashion designer, has died at the age of 93 at his Roman residence.
- Garavani founded the luxury fashion house Valentino in Rome in 1960, establishing it as a leading 'maison de haute couture'.
- He was renowned for dressing iconic figures such as Jacqueline Kennedy, Audrey Hepburn, and Julia Roberts, and for his signature 'Valentino red'.
- Tributes have poured in from around the world, including from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, honouring his legacy as a master of style and elegance.
- Garavani retired from design in 2008, with his career and life captured in the documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor, and will lie in state before a funeral on Friday, 23 January.