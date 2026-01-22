How Vanna White met her new husband before secret wedding
- Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White has announced her marriage to long-term partner John Donaldson.
- The couple, who have been together for 14 years, shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, revealing they had a private ceremony.
- “John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony. We’re excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John,” Vanna’s post said.
- White and Donaldson first met in 2012 when a friend brought Donaldson to a barbecue she was hosting. “I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘He's really cute,’” she told People in an interview in 2019. “We ended up talking for a long time that night.”
- Speaking to E! News last month, White said she and Donaldson had not gotten married because they felt like they were still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship with no pressure to say “I do.”