Anna Wintour admits she was skeptical of Victoria Beckham’s interest in fashion
- Anna Wintour, former editor-in-chief of Vogue, initially dismissed Victoria Beckham's fashion label as a mere “hobby,” expressing skepticism about celebrities entering the design world.
- Wintour admitted she was “skeptical” but was eventually “totally proved wrong” by Beckham's vision and commitment, after positive feedback on her shows piqued her curiosity.
- Other industry figures, including Tom Ford and Donatella Versace, also shared initial doubts, with Ford questioning the venture and Versace calling Beckham “very, very brave.”
- Beckham, who launched her eponymous label in 2008, stated that widespread skepticism about her success only “fuelled” her determination.
- Despite not yet making an operating profit, Beckham's company reported its fourth consecutive year of sales growth in 2024, with her new self-titled Netflix series launching on October 9.