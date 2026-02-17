Residential cruise liner confirms collaboration with new luxury vessels
- Residential cruise line Villa Vie Residences has announced an alliance with the new luxury brand Avora Residences to offer residents a more refined experience at sea.
- Avora Residences' inaugural vessel, Lumina, is scheduled to make its maiden voyage from Lisbon, Portugal, in January 2028, featuring 268 residences.
- The partnership grants residents of both Villa Vie Odyssey and Avora Lumina access to each other's vessels, along with any future ships from either brand.
- Avora Lumina is positioned as a more refined luxury experience, with residences starting from $219,600 (£162,000) for a five−year ownership, compared to Villa Vie Odyssey′s cabins starting at $130,000 (£96,000).
- Guests booking a minimum three-month stay aboard Villa Vie Odyssey in February will receive a complimentary two-week visit aboard Lumina following its debut.
