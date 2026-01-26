Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The most popular vitamins and supplements for children revealed

Vitamin D: Why do you need supplements?
  • UK parents are reportedly spending an average of £234 annually on vitamins and supplements for their children, primarily to boost immunity and focus.
  • A substantial 92 per cent of parents purchased supplements for their child in the past year, with multivitamins, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D being the most popular choices.
  • Sales data indicate significant year-on-year increases for certain products, including children's magnesium (296 per cent), Vitamin D (231 per cent), and probiotic drinks (228 per cent).
  • Reasons for purchase include boosting immunity (51 per cent), avoiding illness (36 per cent), and improving concentration (24 per cent), with 44 per cent of parents planning to increase spending this year.
  • Despite the investment, 63 per cent of parents find these products increasingly expensive, and 44 per cent struggle to determine their genuine effectiveness.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in