Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bruising easily could be a sign of this deficiency

Video Player Placeholder
The Power of C: Why Humans Must Outsource a Vitamin Most Animals Make Themselves
  • Easy bruising may indicate a nutritional imbalance, with experts highlighting a serious vitamin C deficiency as a potential cause.
  • Vitamin C is essential for healthy skin, bones, and connective tissue, and as the body cannot produce nor store it, daily consumption is crucial.
  • Adequate vitamin C intake can be achieved through a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, or via supplements if dietary intake is challenging.
  • Beyond vitamin C deficiency, easy bruising can also be linked to deficiencies in zinc or vitamin B, as well as other factors like blood thinners and ageing skin.
  • If symptoms such as bleeding gums or fatigue accompany easy bruising, and a severe vitamin C deficiency is suspected, it is important to consult a doctor.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in