Experts discover Vitamin D has a hidden health benefit

Vitamin D: Why do you need supplements?
  • A new study suggests that maintaining adequate vitamin D levels may offer protection against the flu and other respiratory infections.
  • Approximately one in six people in the UK have vitamin D levels below government recommendations, with this prevalence increasing during the winter months.
  • Research led by the University of Surrey found a correlation between vitamin D deficiency and an increased risk of hospital admissions for respiratory conditions.
  • Individuals with severe vitamin D deficiency (below 15nmol/L) were 33 per cent more likely to be hospitalised with a respiratory infection compared to those with optimal levels.
  • The study indicates that vitamin D has antibacterial and antiviral properties, and increasing intake through fortified foods could help reduce the strain on health services.
