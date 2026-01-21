Experts discover Vitamin D has a hidden health benefit
- A new study suggests that maintaining adequate vitamin D levels may offer protection against the flu and other respiratory infections.
- Approximately one in six people in the UK have vitamin D levels below government recommendations, with this prevalence increasing during the winter months.
- Research led by the University of Surrey found a correlation between vitamin D deficiency and an increased risk of hospital admissions for respiratory conditions.
- Individuals with severe vitamin D deficiency (below 15nmol/L) were 33 per cent more likely to be hospitalised with a respiratory infection compared to those with optimal levels.
- The study indicates that vitamin D has antibacterial and antiviral properties, and increasing intake through fortified foods could help reduce the strain on health services.