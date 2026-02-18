Here’s how much vitamin D you need during autumn and winter
- Vitamin D, known as the "sunshine vitamin", is vital for calcium absorption, supporting healthy bones, teeth, and muscles, and may also contribute to immune function and mood regulation.
- During the British winter, from October to early March, the sun is not strong enough for the skin to produce adequate vitamin D, making daily supplementation recommended for most people.
- Adults and children over four years old should take 10 micrograms (400IU) of vitamin D daily during the autumn and winter months.
- Specific groups, such as individuals with darker skin tones, those who cover their skin, or adults over 65, may need to take vitamin D supplements all year round.
- It is crucial not to exceed the recommended dosage, as excessive vitamin D intake can lead to high calcium levels, potentially causing weakened bones and kidney or heart issues.
