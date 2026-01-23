Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four signs you’re taking too much vitamin D

Vitamin D: Why do you need supplements?
  • Many in the UK take vitamin D supplements during winter due to a lack of sunlight, as it helps maintain healthy bones, teeth, and muscles.
  • The NHS recommends a daily 10 microgram vitamin D supplement from October to March to prevent deficiencies, which can lead to tiredness and muscle pain.
  • Health experts warn that taking excessive amounts of vitamin D, particularly fat-soluble vitamins, can lead to toxicity and adverse side effects.
  • Common side effects of too much vitamin D include nausea, skin reactions, stomach pain, and headaches, necessitating medical consultation.
  • Individual vitamin D requirements vary based on factors like sun exposure and diet, with experts advising careful monitoring and taking supplements earlier in the day with a fatty meal.
