Four signs you’re taking too much vitamin D
- Many in the UK take vitamin D supplements during winter due to a lack of sunlight, as it helps maintain healthy bones, teeth, and muscles.
- The NHS recommends a daily 10 microgram vitamin D supplement from October to March to prevent deficiencies, which can lead to tiredness and muscle pain.
- Health experts warn that taking excessive amounts of vitamin D, particularly fat-soluble vitamins, can lead to toxicity and adverse side effects.
- Common side effects of too much vitamin D include nausea, skin reactions, stomach pain, and headaches, necessitating medical consultation.
- Individual vitamin D requirements vary based on factors like sun exposure and diet, with experts advising careful monitoring and taking supplements earlier in the day with a fatty meal.