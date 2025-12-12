Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How to train your body to wake up without an alarm

The Conversation Original report by Yaqoot Fatima, Alexandra Metse, Danielle Wilson
Video Player Placeholder
Expert debunks five common sleep myths
  • The body possesses an internal "master clock", the suprachiasmatic nucleus, which regulates sleep and wake cycles by coordinating the circadian rhythm.
  • Consistent routines for sleep, waking, meals, and exercise train this master clock to anticipate events and release hormones such as cortisol, which aids in waking.
  • A well-tuned body clock prepares for waking by gradually increasing body temperature, decreasing melatonin, and elevating cortisol levels before an alarm sounds.
  • Waking naturally and feeling refreshed indicates a healthy, well-aligned circadian rhythm, whereas grogginess may signal poor sleep quality.
  • To train the body to wake without an alarm, maintain a consistent sleep schedule of 7-8 hours, avoid sleep disruptors, ensure a dark sleep environment, and get morning sunlight exposure.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in