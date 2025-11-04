How extra steps can enhance sleep quality and reduce stress
- New research suggests that walking more than 5,000 steps daily may significantly slow cognitive decline and the accumulation of proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease.
- The Harvard University study, published in Nature Medicine, analysed data from 294 participants aged 50-90 with amyloid and tau proteins, tracking them for up to 14 years.
- Even a modest 3,001 to 5,000 steps per day was associated with a notable slowing of tau accumulation and cognitive decline, with 5,001 to 7,500 steps appearing more beneficial.
- Consultant neurologist Dr Steven Allder highlights that getting the extra steps in boosts brain health by increasing blood flow and oxygen, enhancing cognitive functions such as memory and attention, and supporting neuroplasticity.
- Regular physical activity like walking also improves mood, reduces stress by regulating hormones, and enhances sleep quality, with outdoor walks offering additional benefits for mental well-being.