Retailer adds 150 more stores to its drone delivery programme

File video from 2025: Walmart drone delivery service is coming to five new cities
  • Walmart is significantly expanding its drone delivery service, aiming to reach about 40 million Americans this year by adding 150 more stores.
  • The expansion, in partnership with Wing (an Alphabet company), will bring ultra-fast aerial shipments to major cities including Los Angeles, St Louis, Cincinnati, and Miami.
  • By the end of 2027, Walmart plans to have 270 stores offering the service, intensifying its competition with Amazon's Prime Air.
  • The service costs $19.99 per delivery for standard customers, though it is free for members of the company's Walmart+ subscription bundle.
  • Despite recent FAA rule proposals to ease restrictions, the drone delivery sector faces challenges such as high operating costs and incidents involving delivery drones.
