Eating five servings a week of this food boosts heart and gut health
- Consuming just five servings of walnuts each week can significantly promote heart health.
- Walnuts are rich in disease-fighting antioxidants, healthy fats like omega-3 (ALA), and fiber, benefiting the heart, gut and brain.
- Regular intake of walnuts has been linked to improved gut health, with studies showing an increase in beneficial gut bacteria.
- The nuts' nutritional profile helps guard against conditions such as cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s and depression, while also improving brain function.
- Walnuts, best eaten unsalted and raw, contribute to weight management by providing satiety and helping to reduce high cholesterol due to their soluble fiber content.