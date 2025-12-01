Wayne Lineker facing months of rehab after being diagnosed with chronic pneumonia
- Wayne Lineker, owner of Ibiza’s O Beach club and brother of Gary Lineker, has been hospitalised in intensive care with "extremely dangerous" pneumonia.
- He initially suspected Covid-19 or a heart attack after falling ill on a flight, but was diagnosed with chronic pneumonia after being admitted to hospital.
- Lineker spent ten days in intensive care and is now in a respiratory ward, unable to walk, and anticipates months of rehabilitation and physiotherapy.
- In a post on his Instagram, the 63-year-old said that he fell ill on a flight from Mauritius to Dubai and could not walk after spending time resting.
- Lineker clarified to his fans that he is “out of the danger zone and intensive care” but is facing at least two months of rehabilitation and physio.