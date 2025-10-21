The US states that want to stop covering cost of Wegovy weight loss drug
- Novo Nordisk is lobbying US states to maintain Medicaid coverage for its obesity drug, Wegovy, after initially convincing 14 states to cover it.
- California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut are now cutting or scaling back coverage due to the high cost and widespread demand for the treatment.
- California is rescinding all Medicaid coverage for GLP-1 weight-loss treatments by January 2026, while other states are implementing immediate restrictions or cuts to save millions in public funds.
- Novo Nordisk argues that covering Wegovy saves governments in long-term healthcare costs by reducing obesity-related conditions.
- Senator Bernie Sanders previously accused Novo Nordisk of “price gouging,” citing studies suggesting the drugs could be profitable at significantly lower prices, making them more accessible.