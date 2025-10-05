Major retailer to offer weight-loss jabs at discounted price
- Costco has partnered with Novo Nordisk to offer popular GLP-1 medications, Ozempic and Wegovy, at a discounted price.
- The drugs will be available for £499 at 600 Costco pharmacies, specifically for members not using insurance.
- This price matches what is offered directly by Novo Nordisk and other retailers like CVS and Walgreens.
- Ozempic is approved for diabetes and Wegovy for obesity, though both contain semaglutide and have seen a surge in popularity for weight loss.
- While praised by some experts for expanding access, concerns remain about the high cost and limited insurance coverage for many patients.