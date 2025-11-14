Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The types of winter snacks that could lead to weight gain

Beware these stealth sources of saturated fat that may be ruining your diet
  • New research suggests that the type of fat in one's diet, not solely day length, significantly influences the body's internal clock and eating patterns.
  • Saturated fats can trick the body's circadian rhythm into believing it is summer, potentially leading to increased cravings for high-calorie foods and subsequent weight gain.
  • This phenomenon is linked to the PER2 protein, which tells the body to burn saturated fat or store it based on the season.
  • Studies on mice revealed that those consuming high-saturated-fat diets struggled to adapt to simulated 'winter' conditions, unlike mice on lower-fat diets.
  • Reducing the intake of saturated fats, especially during winter, could help correct these bodily imbalances, leading to improved sleep, energy levels, and overall health.
