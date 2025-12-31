What is ‘weight creep’ – and how to prevent it
- Adults typically gain 0.5 to 1kg annually, accumulating to 5kg over a decade, often unnoticed until later in life due to subtle lifestyle shifts and age-related biological changes.
- This 'weight creep' is exacerbated by calorie-rich festive periods and can reset the body's weight 'set point' to a higher level, making subsequent weight loss more challenging.
- Unmanaged weight creep significantly increases the risk of obesity and serious health issues, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, strokes, and various cancers.
- Preventative measures include eating most food earlier in the day, consuming colourful fruits and vegetables, choosing natural foods, and eating slowly.
- Further strategies involve incorporating incidental activity, ensuring at least seven hours of quality sleep, and regularly weighing oneself to monitor changes.