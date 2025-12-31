What is DOMS? The common post-gym warning sign
- Millions of people join gyms in January as part of New Year's resolutions, seeking health benefits and an endorphin boost.
- Starting exercise too intensely or pushing the body beyond its readiness sharply increases the risk of injury, often with delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), which is a common and usually harmless warning sign that signals that your body needs time to adapt before you increase intensity, weight or volume.
- Common injury hotspots include the shoulders (rotator cuff), knees (due to weakened supporting muscles), and lower back (from heavy lifting or poor technique).
- Free weights are linked to fractures and dislocations, particularly among confident young men, while treadmills account for a high percentage of home exercise equipment injuries, especially head injuries in older women.
- Gradual progression, building fitness slowly, and utilising safe online programmes are recommended to mitigate injury risks and avoid serious health complications.