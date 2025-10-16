Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reality TV star reveals side effects after taking weight loss jabs bought via TikTok

  • An investigation revealed fake and illicit weight-loss injections, including the unapproved drug Retatrutide, are being sold on social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook.
  • Channel 4 News exposed how easily an undercover reporter could purchase these unregulated jabs, with sellers making false claims about their origin and usage.
  • Former Big Brother contestant Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace experienced severe side effects, including temporary vision loss and extreme vomiting, after taking a copycat weight-loss drug bought via TikTok.
  • Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, developer of the investigational drug Retatrutide, confirmed it is only legally available in clinical trials and warned against illegal sales.
  • Following the investigation, both TikTok and Meta (parent company of Facebook) removed the illicit content and banned associated hashtags, citing violations of their community guidelines.
