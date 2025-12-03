Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Study reveals weight loss jabs may have a surprising benefit

The one surprising impact of weight loss jab Ozempic
  • A study of 700 NHS patients using weight loss jabs, such as Wegovy, found their average sick leave halved from 2.41 to 1.18 days per month over six months.
  • The Oviva study also indicated a significant drop in frequent GP visits and an increase in patients having no contact with NHS professionals.
  • Weight loss jabs are highlighted as a potential solution to the UK's productivity crisis, with obesity costing the economy an estimated £31 billion annually.
  • There is a call for the government to expand access to these jabs, as current availability is patchy and restricted to certain postcodes.
  • The NHS has started rolling out Mounjaro, aiming to treat 240,000 people over three years, with health secretary Wes Streeting supporting their role in tackling the obesity epidemic.
In full

