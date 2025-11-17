Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Clothing boss reveals surprise impact of weight loss jabs

The one surprising impact of weight loss jab Ozempic
  • The growing use of weight loss drugs, specifically GLP-1s, is having a significant impact on the tailoring industry, according to a Savile Row boss.
  • Sean Dixon, co-founder of Richard James, noted that male customers, often in their 40s and 50s, are experiencing rapid and substantial weight loss.
  • This considerable weight loss, sometimes up to 25 kilograms in a short period, means bespoke suits frequently need to be remade from scratch rather than simply altered.
  • The tailoring firm, which has dressed celebrities, is exploring methods to adapt to this trend without increasing costs or causing offence to customers.
  • An estimated 1.5 million people in the UK are using GLP-1s, with a recent poll indicating users plan smaller portions this Christmas and a general sensitivity around gifting clothes due to weight changes.
