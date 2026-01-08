Why weighted vests have surged in popularity
- Weighted vests have seen a recent surge in popularity as a low-tech method to add resistance to everyday activities, aiming to maximise health benefits from movements like walking or climbing stairs.
- Research suggests that wearing weighted vests can help build muscle and bone, aid in weight loss, improve cardiac health, and enhance balance and proprioception, which are crucial for injury prevention.
- A study called "INVEST in Bone Health" involving older adults with obesity found that while participants lost significant body weight, wearing a weighted vest did not prevent hip bone density decline.
- Despite not preventing hip bone loss, both the weighted-vest and resistance-training groups in the study showed increased markers of bone formation, suggesting potential long-term skeletal benefits.
- It is advised to "start low and go slow" when using weighted vests, consult a doctor, and ensure the vest does not interfere with posture or cause pain, as effectiveness can vary between individuals and situations.