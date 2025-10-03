The ‘trendy’ drinks becoming more popular at Wetherspoon pubs
- JDWetherspoon reported improved sales and profits for the year ending 27 July, with revenues reaching £2.13 billion, a 4.5 per cent increase.
- Like-for-like sales rose by 5.1 per cent, driven by strong bar and food sales, including popular "trendy" spirits, cocktails, and a comeback for real ale.
- Despite overall growth, hotel room sales saw a nearly 12 per cent decline after the company exited UK online booking agents.
- Chairman Sir Tim Martin stated the pub group aims to "keep price increases to a minimum" despite facing approximately £60 million in rising annual costs from labour, energy, and new packaging taxes.
- Wetherspoon, which operated 794 pubs, plans to open 30 new establishments in the coming year and anticipates a reasonable financial outcome, though government-led cost increases pose a challenge.