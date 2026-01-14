What the ‘6-7’ meme tells us about adolescents
- The expression "6-7" became widely popular last year, particularly among adolescents, appearing in various public contexts.
- Unlike conventional words, "6-7" lacks semantic meaning, not referring to any specific quantity or concept.
- Its significance lies in its social meaning, serving as a marker of solidarity and belonging for those within an in-group.
- The adoption of such an expression by adolescents is typical, as this period is characterised by intense social development and linguistic innovation.
- Like other slang, "6-7" is expected to be transient, with new expressions such as "41" already emerging to take its place.