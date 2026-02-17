Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When is Lunar New Year 2026 and how do people celebrate it?

Lunar New Year celebrations
  • Lunar New Year 2026, marking the Year of the Horse, begins on 17 February and is celebrated for 15 days across various Asian countries and diaspora communities.
  • The festival, known as Spring Festival in China, Tet in Vietnam and Seollal in Korea, starts with the first new moon of the lunar calendar, with its date varying annually.
  • In Chinese culture, the horse is revered as the symbol of freedom, vitality, energy, independence, enthusiasm and ambition.
  • Celebrations focus on dispelling bad luck and inviting prosperity, with the colour red being prominent in clothing, decorations, and the tradition of giving red envelopes.
  • Festivities include community carnivals, parades, fireworks, ancestor worship, and the consumption of specific traditional foods such as long-life noodles and rice cakes.
