Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What you need to know about WhatsApp’s major new update

Russia moves to block WhatsApp after introducing Telegram restrictions
  • WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “Group Message History”, which it states was highly requested by users.
  • This update allows new members joining a group to view recent messages sent before their arrival, helping them catch up on conversations.
  • By default, new members will still only see messages from their join date, but existing members or administrators can choose to forward between 25 and 100 of the most recent messages.
  • When past messages are forwarded, all group members are notified, and these messages are displayed with a distinct appearance to indicate they are historical.
  • WhatsApp confirmed that these forwarded messages remain end-to-end encrypted, and the feature is being rolled out gradually.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in