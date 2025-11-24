Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

When is Black Friday and what are the mistakes you need to avoid?

The Independent gives Black Friday 2025 shopping tips
  • Britons are forecast to spend nearly £14 billion this Black Friday, with a third of consumers planning to spend more than last year, making caution essential for shoppers.
  • Maximise savings by using cashback websites, checking for extra voucher codes, and signing up for retailer apps, but be wary of unfamiliar brands and always check product warranties.
  • Utilise online price trackers such as CamelCamelCamel to identify genuine discounts, as heavily discounted items may be older models or of lower quality.
  • Plan purchases in advance, set a realistic budget, and avoid impulse buying by questioning if an item is truly needed, while also carefully checking retailer return policies.
  • Understand your consumer rights under the Consumer Rights Act and Consumer Contracts Regulations, and be aware that credit cards (Section 75) and debit cards (chargeback) offer payment protection.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in