Experts say when you eat may be just as important as what you eat

The Conversation Original report by Catherine Norton
Light and dark have the biggest influence on circadian rhythms
Light and dark have the biggest influence on circadian rhythms (Getty)
  • Our bodies operate on circadian rhythms, internal 24-hour clocks that regulate metabolism, digestion, and sleep, which are naturally synchronised with light and dark cycles.
  • Research in chrononutrition suggests that the timing of meals, particularly dinner, is as crucial as what we eat, with later dinners linked to higher blood sugar peaks and reduced fat burning.
  • Studies indicate that earlier eating windows, fewer meals, and consuming the majority of calories earlier in the day are associated with greater weight loss and improved metabolic health.
  • Winter's shorter days can disrupt circadian rhythms, potentially leading to later dinners and increased snacking, which can negatively impact metabolism and sleep quality.
  • Adjusting dinner to an earlier time can support metabolic alignment, aid digestion before sleep, and help anchor daily routines, though this approach should be tailored to individual lifestyles and needs.
