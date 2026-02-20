Wondering ‘where’s my refund?’ How to track it on the IRS website
- Millions of Americans are eagerly awaiting their tax refund payments, with the speed of payment depending on filing method and accuracy.
- Generally, refunds for electronically-filed tax returns arrive up to 21 days from when the IRS approves the return. If a taxpayer files by mail, refunds can take up to twice as long: 42 days, according to the IRS refund information page.
- Refund timelines may be longer for two reasons this tax season. The IRS is facing a staffing shortage and case backlog that could prolong processing and refund times, according to a recent Treasury Department report.
- In addition, it could take longer to get a refund if a taxpayer makes a mistake on their initial return and has to correct it via an amended version. The IRS has a backlog of around 590,000 amended returns, the report said.
- The deadline for filing taxes is April 15, and taxpayers can check on the status of their refund through the IRS’ online tool, Where’s My Refund? The platform is updated daily, usually around 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.
