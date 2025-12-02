Prince William reminisces on his newly married life with Kate
- The Prince of Wales shared a rare insight into the early stages of his relationship with the Princess of Wales.
- Speaking at the Wales Investment Summit in Newport on Monday, Prince William revealed the country holds a special place in his heart.
- He stated that Wales, specifically the island of Anglesey, was the first place he and Catherine made their home together.
- The couple resided on Anglesey from 2010 to 2013 while he was stationed at RAF Valley.
- Prince William described Wales as a "family of three million people" and highlighted its unique sense of warmth and belonging.