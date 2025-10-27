Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts name one uplifting hack that will help you avoid the winter blues

Winter blues can seriously impact our mood [stock image]
Winter blues can seriously impact our mood [stock image] (iStock)
  • A recent Gallup poll revealed that Americans' satisfaction with their personal lives reached a 24-year low in January, with only 44 per cent reporting being "very satisfied".
  • This decline is linked to challenging periods, including the Covid-19 pandemic, persistent high prices and political discontent, particularly affecting Republicans.
  • Cornell psychologist Anthony Burrow initiated "The Contribution Project", providing over 1,000 high school and college students with $400 to make a positive difference in their communities.
  • Preliminary findings indicate that participants who received the funds and made contributions showed significantly higher levels of psychological well-being, purpose, and belonging after eight weeks compared to a control group.
  • Contributions ranged from paying for community laundry services and donating books to planting trees and developing mental health resource websites, demonstrating the impact of altruistic actions.
