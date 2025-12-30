More snow to hit US sparking New Year’s Eve travel warning
- A severe winter storm is affecting parts of the United States, bringing strong winds, heavy snow, and freezing temperatures, with warnings issued against non-essential travel.
- This weather follows a "bomb cyclone" that caused widespread power outages for over 153,000 households, predominantly in Michigan, and led to treacherous travel conditions.
- The National Weather Service forecasts further inclement weather for the Eastern US, including snow squalls and whiteout conditions, particularly in areas like New York.
- Regions such as Michigan's Upper Peninsula experienced significant snowfall (up to 2 feet), while dangerous wind chills plummeted to minus 30 F in North Dakota and Minnesota.
- On the West Coast, strong Santa Ana winds are anticipated in Southern California, and additional storms are predicted, potentially impacting the Rose Parade for the first time in two decades.